Ravens reportedly agree to deal with free agent cornerback Ronald Darby to boost ailing secondary

Cornerback Ronald Darby spent the past two seasons with the Denver Broncos before reportedly agreeing to a one-year deal with the Ravens on Thursday. (Rick Scuteri/AP)

The Ravens’ depleted secondary got some help Thursday.

Free agent cornerback Ronald Darby agreed to a one-year deal with the team, according to multiple reports. The deal is reportedly worth up to $3.2 million.

The Ravens’ secondary has has been ravaged by injuries in recent weeks. The move comes one day after All-Pro cornerback and three-time Pro Bowl selection Marlon Humphrey underwent foot surgery.

Darby, 29, has his own long injury history, however. He spent the past two seasons with the Denver Broncos but suffered a torn ACL in Week 5 last year and missed the remainder of the season. In 2021, he started 11 games for Denver, registering 53 tackles.

An Oxon Hill native who starred at Potomac High School before going on to Florida State, Darby was a second-round draft pick of the Buffalo Bills in 2015.

Two years later, however, the Bills traded Darby to the Philadelphia Eagles for wide receiver Jordan Matthews and a third-round pick in the 2018 draft. In his first game with the Eagles, Darby dislocated his ankle and didn’t return until halfway through the season. Philadelphia went on to win the Super Bowl and the following year Darby entered the season as a starting cornerback but suffered a season-ending torn ACL in Week 10.

After three seasons in Philadelphia, Darby signed with Washington and spent one year there before signing a three-year deal with the Broncos before the 2021 season. Denver released Darby in March.

For his career, Darby has 373 tackles, eight interceptions and 90 passes defensed in 89 games, all but one of them starts.

This story will be updated.