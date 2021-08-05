Former Ravens QB Robert Griffin III reportedly joining ESPN as analyst

Former Ravens quarterback Robert Griffin III is reportedly finalizing a deal to join ESPN as an analyst.
Griffin, a free agent since January, would work on the network’s college football coverage this season, according to Front Office Sports, but could also contribute to NFL coverage.
On social media, Griffin has voiced his desire to continue playing in the NFL, and the NFL Network reported that he has an out in his contract if the opportunity arises.
Griffin has been “the object of a fierce offseason bidding war between ESPN and Fox Sports,” Front Office Sports reported, two networks that share Big 12 Conference TV rights. Griffin won the Heisman Trophy at Baylor in 2011 and went to high school in Texas.
The NFL’s Offensive Rookie of the Year in 2012 with Washington, Griffin appeared in 14 games and started two over his three seasons with the Ravens. A popular interview subject among reporters, he injured his hamstring in a Week 12 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers last season and was later placed on injured reserve. The Ravens waived him on Jan. 18.