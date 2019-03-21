Ravens, quarterback Robert Griffin III agree in principle to two-year deal

The Ravens have agreed in principle to re-sign quarterback Robert Griffin III to a two-year deal, pending the results of a physical, the team announced Thursday.

Griffin, whom the Ravens signed to a one-year deal last season, backed up rookie Lamar Jackson after starter Joe Flacco hurt his hip in Week 9. Though he finished just 2-for-6 for 21 passing yards, Griffin spoke often last season of his appreciation for the team, which signed him in April after he’d spent a year out of the league.

He also noted that, with his dual-threat skills, the Ravens’ run-first offense is “suited to my skill set.”

“I can run really any offense now that I’m six years deep in the league and kind of have an understanding of what’s going on,” he said at the end of the season. “But at the same time, I’ve just got to make the right decision, not only for myself but to be in the right situation.”

Jackson and Griffin, the former Heisman Trophy winner at Baylor and NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year with the Washington Redskins, are the only quarterbacks on the Ravens’ roster. Flacco’s trade to the Denver Broncos was finalized last week.

This story will be updated later.

CAPTION “He can affect the game,” Mark Ingram said about his new teammate Earl Thomas. “He’s going to be back deep. He’s going to be down low. He’s going to be filling the run, quick. He’s going to be over the top breaking up posts and seam routes and just around the ball. “He can affect the game,” Mark Ingram said about his new teammate Earl Thomas. “He’s going to be back deep. He’s going to be down low. He’s going to be filling the run, quick. He’s going to be over the top breaking up posts and seam routes and just around the ball. CAPTION The Ravens have reached a deal to sign running back Mark Ingram, according to media reports. The Ravens have reached a deal to sign running back Mark Ingram, according to media reports.

jshaffer@baltsun.com

twitter.com/jonas_shaffer