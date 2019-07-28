Ravens backup QB Robert Griffin III leaves practice with thumb injury on throwing hand

Ravens backup quarterback Robert Griffin III left Saturday night’s practice early after hurting the thumb on his right (throwing) hand, an injury that could leave the team perilously thin under center.
Griffin, who appeared distraught after the open practice at M&T Bank Stadium concluded, said he hit his hand on the helmet of an onrushing defender. Griffin said he underwent X-rays, but declined to comment further on the injury.
“I can’t tell you guys anything,” said Griffin, who was able to sign autographs with his right hand. “It’s not my job. I’ve got to let the team tell you. I was having a great camp, felt good, so I’m really excited about what we’re going to be able to do this year.”
The defender Griffin’s hand hit appeared to be outside linebacker Tim Williams, who had embraced Griffin after a pass late in practice, seemingly as a goodwill gesture. “Guess that’s why they tell them to stay away from us” during practice, Griffin said of the play.
“We’ll see what happened with that” injury, coach John Harbaugh said. “Everybody say a prayer. I don’t think it’s bad, but say a prayer on that one.”
One year after making his way off the roster bubble and on to the Ravens’ 53-man roster, Griffin was poised to enter his second season in Baltimore as the team’s steady hand behind Lamar Jackson. The former Heisman Trophy winner and 2012 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year with the Washington Redskins can replicate some of Jackson’s dual-threat ability, an important attribute in coordinator Greg Roman’s offense.
The only other quarterback on the Ravens’ roster is rookie Trace McSorley, whom the team drafted in the sixth round and has envisioned as a potential special teams weapon. If Griffin is expected to miss any time, the Ravens would be expected to sign another quarterback to their 90-man roster.