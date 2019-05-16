Ravens sign former Steelers practice squad member, cut two of their own

The Ravens have signed guard R.J. Prince and cut two former practice squad players from their 90-man roster, the team announced Thursday.

The 6-foot-6, 311-pound Prince, who went undrafted in 2018, spent last season on the Pittsburgh Steelers’ practice squad and was cut Monday. He started 24 games over his final two seasons at North Carolina.

Prince joins fourth-round pick Ben Powers and undrafted-free-agent signings Patrick Mekari and Patrick Vahe as new names in the mix at guard. No longer on the team is Kofi Amichia, who was added to the Ravens' practice squad in late October.

The Ravens also parted ways with tight end Nick Keizer, who was signed to the team’s practice squad in late November. The team had added undrafted free agents Charles Scarff and Cole Herdman to the position in recent weeks.

After the three moves, the Ravens have one open spot on their 90-man roster.

