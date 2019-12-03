The Ravens have signed fullback/defensive lineman Patrick Ricard to a two-year contract extension through the 2021 season, the team announced Tuesday.
Ricard, 25, has become an invaluable two-way player for the Ravens this season, transforming into one of the NFL’s top fullbacks. As of last week, Ricard was the leading vote-getter in Pro Bowl fan voting among all fullbacks. He was set to become a restricted free agent at the end of the season.
The Ravens signed Ricard, who played defensive lineman at Maine, as an undrafted free agent in 2017. He spent training camp as both a defensive lineman and fullback and made the 53-man roster.
Ricard appeared in 16 games as a rookie but played just 14% of offensive snaps and 4% of defensive snaps.
In December 2018, multiple racist and homophobic tweets Ricard posted five years ago surfaced. Ricard apologized for the tweets, and teammates, as well as coach John Harbaugh, voiced their support for him.
Ricard was inactive for the team’s final six regular-season games, as well as its playoff loss to the Los Angeles Chargers, and played in just 10 games in the 2018 season.
With Greg Roman being promoted to offensive coordinator after the 2018 season and developing a new system around second-year quarterback Lamar Jackson, Ricard took on a larger role on offense.
Ricard has caught eight passes for 47 yards this season, but more importantly, he has been a key lead blocker in a Ravens offense averaging a league-high 207.8 rushing yards per game.
Ricard has played a career-high 30% of offensive snaps this season. He’s also played 18% of defensive snaps — Ricard has registered one sack, one forced fumble and a pass deflection — but has contributed exclusively on offense in recent weeks.
After logging at least 20% of defensive snaps in the team’s first five games, Ricard has played just one defensive snap in the last two games.