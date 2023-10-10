The Ravens played ‘probably our worst game ever’ in London 6 years ago. This time, they’re doing everything ‘the opposite.’

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Marqise Lee of the Jaguars catches the ball under pressure from Brandon Carr of the Ravens during Jacksonville's 44-7 win at Wembley Stadium in London on Sept. 24, 2017. (Alex Pantling / Getty Images)

LONDON — The NFL has been playing games abroad for decades. It started with exhibitions taking place everywhere from Mexico to Japan to England to Australia, among others.

The first regular-season game outside the United States, however, didn’t take place until 2005, in Mexico City. Two years later, the eventual Super Bowl champion New York Giants beat the Miami Dolphins in the league’s first regular-season game in England.

It wasn’t until a decade later that the Ravens ventured across the pond for the first time, and the outcome made them uninterested in going back anytime soon.

The Jacksonville Jaguars blew out Baltimore, 44-7, on Sept. 24, 2017, in a game that was filled with blunders and an abundance of missed tackles in what was the second-largest margin of defeat in franchise history. Then-Ravens cornerback Jimmy Smith said, “We fell flat on our faces.” Receiver Jeremy Maclin added, “That’s what happens in the National Football League when you don’t come ready to play.”

With that as the backdrop, it’s no wonder then that the Ravens will do everything nearly the opposite of what they did last time when it comes to preparing for their game Sunday against the Tennessee Titans at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.

On Monday morning, the Ravens flew overseas in what was the earliest departure by a team playing an international game this year. In 2017, Baltimore didn’t leave until Thursday, which is when the Titans will travel.

“It’s mostly driven by the fact that we didn’t do well, so we did the opposite,” Ravens coach John Harbaugh said. “There’s no data, and we looked for it, to say when you should go out there and what’s the ideal thing.”

Playing a game overseas is anything but ideal, at least logistically.

Before the season even began, the Ravens had to ship several thousand pounds of everything from nutritional items to medical supplies and equipment via cargo ship in August because the items couldn’t be transported by plane. There were scouting trips made over the summer to inspect the practice facility, in this case Tottenham Hotspur’s training facility, and accommodations for a larger-than-normal traveling contingent. And there was the usual paperwork and security measures that go with traveling abroad.

Everything else that normally gets sent to away games — jerseys, equipment, etc. — went on the team plane as it would any other week.

Ravens players kneel during the playing of the national anthem before a game against the Jaguars at Wembley Stadium in London on Sept. 24, 2017. (Matt Dunham / AP)

“The good thing about it is I personally don’t have to worry about any of that,” Harbaugh said. “I just expect it to be perfect.

“They do a great job. You got the video, you got the medical, you got the equipment, you got all those things — you got the computer stuff. As coaches and players, all we really have to do is go out there and focus on preparing and getting ready for the game.”

While the NFL handles some of the details — such as booking hotels — it’s also not like any other week. There are myriad adjustments players must make, such as making sure their circadian rhythm isn’t out of whack and that their bodies are in tune with the demands of having a highly regimented routine stirred up for what will be a 9:30 a.m. ET kickoff on Sunday.

That was easier said than done the last time they ventured across the Atlantic.

When the national anthem started to play before the Ravens’ game against the Jaguars, about two dozen players from both teams — along with former Ravens star and Hall of Fame linebacker Ray Lewis, who was working the game for Fox Sports — took a knee to protest racial injustice and police brutality in response to then-President Donald Trump’s incendiary comments about athletes protesting during the anthem. Before taking the field, players in the locker room had also been discussing what they were going to do in response, and by virtue of being five time zones ahead it was the first of several protests around the league that day.

“It had to do more with the circumstances around the game,” Harbaugh said. “It was crazy. We didn’t play well. Probably our worst game ever. It sticks in your mind, so we’re going to try something different.”

Much is different this time.

Ravens coach John Harbaugh shows his frustration during a 44-7 loss to the Jaguars at Wembley Stadium in London on Sept. 24, 2017. (Matthew Lewis / Getty Images)

Trump is no longer president, of course, and is facing a slew of criminal charges. The Ravens, who logged one practice at a rugby facility two days before their game against the Jaguars, arrived this year late Monday night and have Tuesday off before resuming what will be three days of afternoon practices as usual at the training ground of one of the world’s most elite soccer clubs.

Last time, the Ravens were also coming off the high of two straight wins to start the season, with a 20-0 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals and a 24-10 triumph over the Cleveland Browns. This time, they’re trying to rebound from a mistake-filled, gift-wrapped 17-10 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

What they tried six years ago in London didn’t work, so Harbaugh is hoping the opposite will this time.

“We just decided that we would get out there, get dug in, get sleep on Monday night, get sleep on Tuesday night, get ready to have the best practice we can have on Wednesday, give the guys an opportunity to not be rushed if they want to go see Big Ben or something like that,” he said. “That way, just deal with it, kind of have all that out of the way and not be dealing with any kind of sleep issues and be at our best potential on Sunday. We’ll see how it works out.

“The only thing you can really do is just go a different time and do it differently. That’s the only thing you can control. All of the other factors that were a part of that [last time] were just multi-faceted. Put it that way.”

Week 6

Ravens vs. Titans

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London

Sunday, 9:30 a.m.

TV: Chs. 11, 4, NFL Network

Radio: 97.9 FM, 101.5 FM, 1090 AM

Line: Ravens by 3 1/2