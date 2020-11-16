Mike Preston’s report card: Position-by-position grades for Ravens' 23-17 loss to Patriots | COMMENTARY

Here’s how the Ravens graded out at each position after a 23-17 loss to the New England Patriots on Sunday night at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts.
Quarterback
Lamar Jackson was adequate with his legs, and his running ability keeps a lot of pressure on the defense, but he threw several passes behind receivers. There were times when tight end Mark Andrews bailed him out with tough catches. In pressure situations, Jackson had trouble making passes to the sidelines that would have stopped the clock, especially in the first half. Jackson started off strong but lost composure midway through the game. Grade: C-
Running backs
Halfback Mark Ingram II got his starting job back and ran hard, but there wasn’t a lot of room to run. Gus Edwards ran hard as usual and had some decent and tough runs while cutting back. But neither Ingram, Edwards nor rookie J.K. Dobbins could gain any rhythm because the Ravens got dominated up front. Because of the Patriots' 10-point lead early in the third quarter, this group got taken out of the offense. Grade: C
Offensive line
Because of injuries, the Ravens were already working with a patchwork group and they were dominated by New England. Right offensive tackle D.J. Fluker couldn’t handle the pass rush and basically lost a second starting job this season. The Ravens were forced to insert Ben Powers at right guard and move guard Patrick Mekari to right tackle. It was a solid move, but the Ravens might have to hit the waiver wire for a new tackle. Center Matt Skura had trouble snapping the ball in the shotgun formation for the second straight week. Grade. D
Receivers
Willie Snead IV has proved to be the team’s top receiver even though the Ravens have been reluctant to use him. Earth to Ravens: Please play this guy. Tight end Mark Andrews had a couple of key catches to keep drives alive, and he works well with Snead in the middle of the field. Marquise Brown needs to improve his route running, and the rest of the group contributed very little. Grade: C
Defensive line
The Ravens were without starting end Calais Campbell because of an ankle injury and lost starting nose tackle Brandon Williams early in the first half with an ankle injury as well. Backups Justin Ellis and Justin Madubuike were adequate replacements, but it took them nearly a half to start playing well. Both end Derek Wolfe and outside linebacker Matthew Judon were solid, but Judon failed to hold the edge several times. Grade: C
Linebackers
In the first half, the Ravens were getting thrashed in the middle by the Patriots running game so outside linebackers such as Judon and Yannick Ngakoue got caught crashing down inside, leaving the outside open. By the second half, the Ravens were bringing a lot of pressure and were successful in slowing the New England. Inside linebackers Patrick Queen and Malik Harrison struggled and played like rookies. They got hammered inside on running plays. Grade: D
Secondary
The Ravens have been shuffling players in and out of the starting lineup for two weeks now. Regardless, this group still held its own and gave up few big plays. Safeties Chuck Clark and DeShon Elliott might be the hardest-hitting duo in the NFL. The secondary got some help in the second half once the Ravens started bringing more pressure. Grade: B
Special teams
The Ravens didn’t get much from these units but didn’t give up any big plays either. In a game like this under the poor weather conditions, teams try not to have any fumbles or failed blocking assignments. Field position is key for both teams and the Ravens held their own. Grade: B
Coaching
Coach John Harbaugh still has to get his team to play 60 minutes of football, and the Ravens have to stop the cute stuff on offense. By this time of the season, teams shouldn’t be getting penalized for illegal formations. Defensively, the Patriots ran right at the Ravens and this team looked a lot like last season. If you can keep the Ravens in their base defense, they are in trouble. Grade: D