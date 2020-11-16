Mike Preston’s report card: Position-by-position grades for Ravens' 23-17 loss to Patriots | COMMENTARY

Because of injuries, the Ravens were already working with a patchwork group and they were dominated by New England. Right offensive tackle D.J. Fluker couldn’t handle the pass rush and basically lost a second starting job this season. The Ravens were forced to insert Ben Powers at right guard and move guard Patrick Mekari to right tackle. It was a solid move, but the Ravens might have to hit the waiver wire for a new tackle. Center Matt Skura had trouble snapping the ball in the shotgun formation for the second straight week. Grade. D