Ravens release QB Josh Johnson, elevate RBs Melvin Gordon III and Kenyan Drake ahead of Colts game

Ravens coach John Harbaugh, right, talks with quarterback Josh Johnson. Baltimore released the 37-year-old quarterback in a series of roster moves Saturday. (Kim Hairston/Baltimore Sun )

Josh Johnson’s third stint with the Ravens was a short one, at least for now.

Baltimore released the 37-year-old quarterback Saturday two games into the season. The move was expected as the Ravens needed to make a series of roster adjustments after ruling out seven players for Sunday’s Week 3 game at M&T Bank Stadium against the Indianapolis Colts.

Johnson had been the Ravens’ No. 2 quarterback behind Lamar Jackson the first two weeks, but Tyler Huntley, who was sidelined most of the preseason with a hamstring injury, will resume his role as Jackson’s backup.

Because Johnson is a vested veteran, he doesn’t have to go through waivers and Baltimore could re-sign him next week. In three preseason games, he completed 24 of 33 passes for 285 yards with four touchdowns and one interception.

In another move ahead of Sunday’s 1 p.m. showdown with the Colts, second-year outside linebacker Jeremiah Moon was elevated from the practice squad and signed to the 53-man roster. Odafe Oweh was still in a walking boot Friday after suffering an ankle injury last week against the Cincinnati Bengals.

It will be Moon’s NFL regular-season debut.

The Ravens also elevated running backs Melvin Gordon III and newly-signed Kenyan Drake from the practice squad after Justice Hill was ruled out for this week’s game with turf toe, an injury he suffered against the Bengals. Gordon was elevated last week but did not play, while this marks Drake’s second stint with the Ravens after they signed him just before the start of last season.

Drake appeared in 12 regular-season games last year, starting five of them, and rushed for 482 yards on 109 carries with four touchdowns while also making 17 catches for 89 yards and a score.