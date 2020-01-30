Former Ravens safety Ed Reed joining Miami Hurricanes football team in advisory role

Ed Reed is heading back to school.
The former Ravens safety and Pro Football Hall of Famer will join coach Manny Diaz’s staff at the University of Miami as chief of staff, the university announced Thursday.
According to a statement from the program, “Reed will serve in an advisory role to Diaz in all aspects of the football program, including strategic planning, quality control, operations, player evaluation and player development. Reed will also provide assistance in team building, student-athlete mentorship and recruiting, as permissible under NCAA rules.”
“We are thrilled to welcome Ed back to Coral Gables,” Diaz said. “He is not only one of the most decorated players in Miami football history but also a devoted Cane who cares deeply about this program. All of our players, coaches and staff will be fortunate to tap into his experience, knowledge and passion on a regular basis.”
A four-year player at Miami, Reed was a consensus first-team All-American in his junior and senior years and won a national championship in 2001. Reed holds school records for career interceptions (21) and interception yards (369).
Reed was selected No. 24 overall in the 2002 draft by the Ravens, where he played for 11 years, was named 2004 Defensive Player of the Year and helped the Ravens win Super Bowl XLVII in his home state of Louisiana. He was a nine-time Pro Bowl selection and five-time first-team All-Pro and holds the NFL records for most career interception return yards (1,590).
After officially retiring in 2015, Reed was enshrined into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in August 2019 and was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2018. He also served as the Buffalo Bills’ assistant defensive backs coach in 2016 under former Ravens defensive coordinator Rex Ryan.