Former Ravens safety Ed Reed was honored during Sunday night’s prime-time matchup against the New England Patriots as the Legend of the Game and received his Hall of Fame ring during halftime.
Reed was enshrined in August at the Pro Football Hall of Fame after a 13-year career that included his first 11 seasons with the Ravens.
The No. 24 overall pick in the 2002 NFL draft, Reed recorded 64 career interceptions, was named to nine Pro Bowls and was voted 2004 NFL Defensive Player of the Year.
Backed by Ravens owner Steve Biscotti, general manager Ozzie Newsome, president Dick Cass and former teammates and fellow Hall of Famers Jonathan Ogden and Ray Lewis, Reed thanked the Ravens organization, his teammates and fans.
“I did not want this day to come, but we Hall of Fame, baby,” Reed said. “I love y’all Baltimore. This is for y’all.”