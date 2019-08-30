Five Things We Learned from the Ravens’ 20-7 preseason win over Washington

Wesley came out of Texas Tech with elite stats but without the speed or quickness to excite NFL scouts. He stood out early in offseason workouts for the Ravens but made less of an impression when confronted with the greater speed and intensity of training camp practices. He didn’t exactly change the narrative Thursday, dropping a potential touchdown on a broken play in the third quarter. Wesley has little chance to make the 53-man roster but seems an obvious candidate for the team’s practice squad after final cuts.