The 2019 Ravens continue to rewrite the record books.
Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson’s 7-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Willie Snead IV in the fourth quarter of Monday night’s game against the Los Angeles Rams was the team’s 47th score of the season, tying the 2009 Ravens for most in a single season.
The score gave the Ravens a 42-6 lead over the Rams, the fourth time the Ravens have scored at least 40 points in a game this season.
The touchdown pass was Jackson’s fifth of the game and 24th of the season, tying him with Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson for most in the NFL. With six rushing touchdowns, he has the most total TDs in the league with 30.