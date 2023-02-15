Ravens re-sign key reserves DE Brent Urban, CB Daryl Worley

The Ravens announced they have re-signed defensive end Brent Urban and cornerback Daryl Worley, both veterans who were headed for free agency next month.

Urban, 31, now in his second stint with the Ravens, played 16 games and made 21 tackles in 2022 as a key reserve for the league’s No. 2 run defense. He will be expected to provide dependable depth again in 2023.

Worley, 27, played eight games and started the regular-season finale in 2022, his second year in Baltimore. He’s a known entity for defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald as the Ravens look to build out a thin cornerback group that could be without longtime starter Marcus Peters, who’s headed for free agency.