Five years after Ray Rice's arrest, the story of the NFL and partner violence remains complicated

The details were scarce at first.

We knew that Ray Rice, one of the most popular and image-conscious players on the Ravens, had been arrested and charged with simple assault after an alleged early-morning exchange of blows with his fiancée at the Revel Casino in Atlantic City. His attorney described the incident between Rice and Janay Palmer, who’d also been arrested and charged with assault, as a “very minor physical altercation.”

It was the day after Valentine’s Day 2014. Few foresaw the storm that had been set in motion.

We were still almost seven months from seeing the video — Rice knocking Palmer to the floor of a casino elevator with a left-handed punch to the jaw. The image, more than anything, would force the NFL, the Ravens and a nation of football fans to reckon with the ugly reality and daunting prevalence of intimate partner violence. It would make Rice an instant pariah from the sport that brought him wealth and admiration.

“The real change maker in this situation was the video,” said Sandi Timmins, executive director for House of Ruth Maryland, which works against intimate partner violence with an array of support and training programs and has partnered with the Ravens since 2014. “The accusation was out there, but the public had a hard time reconciling it with this person that they admired, that they liked. They couldn’t fit it together, so denial comes forward. And that has always been the thing we are up against. But when the video came out, there was no question that this thing happened. You could see it. … It was an awakening, I think.”

Five years from the day of that punch, many things have changed. The NFL has instituted pre-emptive training programs for its players and team employees and has enforced stricter penalties for abusers. The Ravens have avoided drafting players with histories of violence against women and have supported local nonprofits that aid and shelter victims. Rice has recast himself as a spokesman against partner violence, trying to help other athletes avoid the terrible mistake he made.

But many harsher realities around intimate partner violence have not changed. It's still an epidemic that affects one in four women in this country. The NFL still faces difficult questions about inconsistent suspensions handed out to perpetrators and about draft picks and free-agent dollars spent on players with violence in their immediate backgrounds. Experts on partner violence have criticized the NFL Players Association for moving sluggishly on prevention efforts.

Just last season, the Ravens encountered a dilemma when they chose to stand by cornerback Jimmy Smith, who'd been suspended four games because of emotionally abusive and threatening behavior toward the mother of his son. Earlier this week, many football fans cringed when the Cleveland Browns signed running back Kareem Hunt, who’d been released by the Kansas City Chiefs in November after TMZ Sports posted video of him shoving and kicking a woman in a Cleveland apartment building.

Though everyone involved acknowledges there’s much work left to be done, NFL and Ravens officials say Rice’s case prompted a sea change in the league’s understanding and handling of intimate partner violence.

“We are a very different organization than we were five years ago,” said Anna Isaacson, the NFL’s senior vice president of social responsibility. “We are a more knowledgeable organization, and we’ve spent an unbelievable amount of time diving into issues of domestic violence and sexual violence. It’s not a secret that was born out of a really tough time in our history.”

Critics, however, say the NFL undercuts its message when teams sign players such as Hunt. “The message this sends is that money matters more than women,” Toni Van Pelt, president of the National Organization for Women, told NBC News. “Women don’t matter to the NFL, which is rather surprising because they’re a big part of the viewer audience.”

The Ravens released Rice on Sept. 8, 2014, the same day TMZ posted video of him punching Palmer, whom he’d married in March of that year. He spent the next few years training for a potential return to the NFL but eventually accepted that the opportunity would not come.

Instead, he’s accepted his role as the face of a troubling issue and spends much of his time speaking to amateur and professional athletes — including Ravens rookies each of the past three summers — about that February morning, five years ago.

“I hate that person,” the former Baltimore Ravens running back told “CBS This Morning” in a December interview that also featured Janay Rice. “I hate him. … Somewhere down the line, everybody who’s saying, ‘Does he deserve a second chance for football?’ And this, that and the other — I actually got my second chance.”

Rice, 32, did not respond to several requests for an interview, but his message in recent years has been consistent — athletes (and other young men) must confront their own emotions and the hidden damage in their past to avoid hurting others.

“One of the underlying issues for me was — I never wanted to ask for help,” he said in the CBS interview. “Football, for me, was my counseling. It was my therapy. It was my psychologist. It was my everything.”

Ravens president Dick Cass said the team’s rookies have benefited from hearing Rice’s story, which he has also shared as part of league-wide educational initiatives.

“Ray, as a former player, brings a lot of credibility and knowledge, along with an important cautionary message,” Cass said. “When he speaks, our players listen.”

‘It’s a national problem’