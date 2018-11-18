Former Ravens RB Ray Rice, 2008 team honored before kickoff vs. Bengals

Former Ravens running back Ray Rice was honored pregame Sunday as part of a “Legends of the Game” ceremony recognizing the 2008 team that advanced to the AFC championship game.

Rice joined other former Ravens standouts such as Jonathan Ogden, Jacoby Jones and Matt Stover on the field before the game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

The 31-year-old has not been estranged from the Ravens since his release four years ago following a high-profile domestic-violence incident. He visited the team in 2016 and 2017 as part of the Ravens' player engagement program, speaking to rookies about accountability and professionalism.

But despite ambitions of returning to the NFL, he has not played since 2013. The Ravens released him in September 2014, after TMZ released footage of an incident in an Atlantic City, N.J., casino. Rice was seen dragging his then-fiancee and now wife out of an elevator after apparently knocking her out. Criminal charges later were dropped after Rice agreed to undergo court-supervised counseling. Rice was suspended indefinitely by the NFL but won an appeal to be reinstated.

A second-round pick of the Ravens in 2008, Rice was a three-time Pro Bowl selection who led the NFL in yards from scrimmage in 2011. Over six years in Baltimore, he started 80 games, rushed for 6,180 yards and scored 43 total touchdowns.

