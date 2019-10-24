The West Baltimore groundbreaking was another example of the multi-faceted life Lewis has led this year as he expands his post-playing activities. There was the July announcement that he would help refashion the former Ciao Bella into a new Little Italy restaurant known as Lew Gambino’s. Then came his abbreviated stint on “Dancing with the Stars,” the televised competition from which he withdrew after tearing tendons in his foot. Just recently, he said, his Power 52 company, which offers job training in the solar-energy industry to at-risk and underserved adults, graduated its 12th class of workers. And those activities come on top of his regular appearances as an analyst on Showtime’s “Inside The NFL” program.