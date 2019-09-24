Former Ravens LB Ray Lewis lands in bottom 2, avoids elimination on second episode of ‘Dancing with the Stars’

Former Ravens linebacker Ray Lewis staved off elimination after landing in the bottom two on “Dancing with the Stars” on Monday night.
Supremes singer Mary Wilson became the first competitor to be eliminated after Bruno Tonioli and Len Goodman opted to save Lewis and keep him on the show for at least one more episode.
In his second performance of the competition, Lewis struggled with a shaky foxtrot routine.
Dancing to a rendition of Earth, Wind and Fire’s “September,” Lewis showcased some fancy footwork alongside partner Cheryl Burke but once again looked stiff and rigid throughout the performance.
The show’s panel of judges awarded Lewis a 15 out of 30, matching his score from last week’s routine.
Carrie Ann Inaba told Lewis he “kind of lost yourself” within the groove of the music, which didn’t quite match the foxtrot style.
Goodman said Lewis was often “flat-footed," while Tonioli once again commended Lewis’ energy, saying, “You always light up the room.”
Spicer rebounds with steady tango
After taking criticism for an off-beat performance, former White House press secretary Sean Spicer responded with a solid tango routine.
Keeping the routine basic, with a few twists and turns, Spicer — dancing on his birthday, as the show noted — stuck to fundamental steps, while his partner Lindsay Arnold did most of the heavy lifting.
The panel of judges awarded Spicer a 16 out of 30 and acknowledged his improvement in Week 2.
A surprised Tonioli said Spicer’s performance was “a little militaristic, but a tango nonetheless.”
Inaba said it was “the most surefooted tango” she’s ever seen and Goodman frankly stated his routine was “better than last week.”