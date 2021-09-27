Ravens injury updates: WRs Rashod Bateman, Miles Boykin to return to practice; no decision yet on LT Ronnie Stanley

Ravens wide receivers Rashod Bateman and Miles Boykin will return to practice this week, coach John Harbaugh said Monday, taking them one step closer to their potential 2021 debuts.
Bateman, the team’s top draft pick, suffered a groin injury Aug. 10 in training camp that required surgery. Boykin, who started 13 games last season, hurt his hamstring Aug. 2, sidelining him for nearly all of training camp and the Ravens’ preseason schedule. Both were placed on injured reserve to start the season.
Once a player placed on IR returns to practice, his team has 21 days to place him on its active roster. If the player is not activated, he reverts to season-ending IR.
“We’ll see where that takes us,” Harbaugh said of the receivers’ returns. The Ravens on Sunday will travel to Denver to face the undefeated Broncos, who through three weeks have allowed just 162.3 passing yards per game, third lowest in the NFL.
The Ravens are still weighing their options with another top offensive talent. Harbaugh said left tackle Ronnie Stanley, who’s missed the past two weeks of practice and hasn’t played since Week 1 because of an ankle injury, was meeting with doctors Monday.
“Decisions have to be made, you know,” Harbaugh said, “and I wouldn’t want to comment further than that right now.”
Tight end Nick Boyle (knee), who’s also on IR, will not return to practice this week, Harbaugh said. Safety DeShon Elliott’s quadriceps injury, meanwhile, which knocked him out of Sunday’s dramatic win over the Detroit Lions, is “ongoing,” Harbaugh said. “We just have to see how it goes. It’s a muscle type of a thing.”