Rashod Bateman returns to practice, giving Ravens a full set of wide receivers

Ravens wide receiver Rashod Bateman returned to practice Wednesday from the physically unable to perform list. (Kim Hairston/Baltimore Sun )

The most hyped unit on the Ravens was finally complete Wednesday when wide receiver Rashod Bateman exited the physically unable to perform list and returned to practice.

A crowd of young fans greeted Bateman boisterously as he warmed up beside teammates Odell Beckham Jr. and Zay Flowers. He briefly played catch with his admirers before gliding through warmup drills without any obvious discomfort. He did not participate in the 11-on-11 portion of practice, jogging to a side field for individual conditioning work.

Ravens coach John Harbaugh had expressed optimism about Bateman’s progress without offering a specific prediction for his return date. “He’s doing a really great job,” Harbaugh said Friday.

Bateman added to the sense his return might be imminent when he ran sprints on a side field as the Ravens practiced Monday.

Bateman’s 2022 season ended after just six games when he needed Lisfranc surgery on his foot. The 2021 first-round draft pick also missed the beginning of his rookie season because of a groin injury.

He participated in organized team activities earlier this summer but did not practice during mandatory minicamp after he received a cortisone shot to reduce swelling in his foot.

The Ravens hope that Bateman, Beckham and Flowers will give the team its most dynamic receiving corps in recent memory.

With Bateman back, only two players, running back J.K. Dobbins and linebacker Tyus Bowser, remain on the PUP list.