Ravens WRs Rashod Bateman and Miles Boykin could play next week against Colts, coach John Harbaugh says

Ravens wide receivers Rashod Bateman and Miles Boykin have a chance to play next Monday night against the Indianapolis Colts after both returned to practice last week, coach John Harbaugh said on Monday.
Bateman (groin) and Boykin (hamstring) began the season on injured reserve. Teammates and coaches said both looked good in their first practices since training camp, but the Ravens opted not to activate them for Sunday’s game against the Denver Broncos.
Bateman, the team’s first-round pick, could add another significant element to a downfield passing game that has taken off in recent weeks. Boykin is one of the league’s best blocking receivers and a big target over the middle.
Harbaugh also gave an update on defensive tackle Derek Wolfe (back), who went on injured reserve Saturday. “He just hasn’t been able to train, because he had the back stiffness, tightness, whatever is in there with that,” Harbaugh said. “We just felt like, you know what, let’s get his back feeling good, let’s give him a chance to train and get in football shape. And then, when he’s ready to go, he’ll be ready to go.”
Wolfe, who was one of the team’s key interior defenders last season, has not played this year. He signed a three-year, $12-million contract in the offseason.