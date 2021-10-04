Ravens WRs Rashod Bateman and Miles Boykin could play next week against Colts, coach John Harbaugh says

Harbaugh also gave an update on defensive tackle Derek Wolfe (back), who went on injured reserve Saturday. “He just hasn’t been able to train, because he had the back stiffness, tightness, whatever is in there with that,” Harbaugh said. “We just felt like, you know what, let’s get his back feeling good, let’s give him a chance to train and get in football shape. And then, when he’s ready to go, he’ll be ready to go.”