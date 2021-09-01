Ravens place Rashod Bateman and Miles Boykin on injured reserve; WRs sidelined until at least Week 4

The Ravens will start the season with their top draft pick on the sideline.
The Ravens moved first-round pick Rashod Bateman and fellow wide receiver Miles Boykin to the injured reserve and signed tight end Eric Tomlinson to the 53-man roster, the team announced Wednesday.
Boykin, who has been dealing with a hamstring injury, and Bateman, who underwent groin surgery last month, will miss at least the first three weeks of the season but will be eligible to return in Week 4 against the Denver Broncos.
With Tomlinson signed, the Ravens have space for one more addition on their roster.
This article will be updated.