Ravens WR Rashod Bateman ‘day to day’ with foot injury; RB Justice Hill avoids serious hamstring injury vs. Bills

Ravens coach John Harbaugh said wide receiver Rashod Bateman is “day to day” as he deals with a foot sprain and that running back Justice Hill “dodged a bullet” when the hamstring injury he suffered in Sunday’s 23-20 loss to the Buffalo Bills turned out not to be serious.

Bateman did not play in the late stages of the Bills game after he hurt his foot in the second half. “Right at the end, he wasn’t up for it,” Harbaugh said. But he said he saw his No. 1 wide receiver Monday and added, “I don’t think it’s serious.”

Hill was on his way to another strong game when he pulled up at the end of a 14-yard run, raising concerns that he had suffered another serious injury after he missed all of last season with a torn Achilles tendon. Harbaugh said he won’t be out long term but added, “That doesn’t mean he won’t miss time.”

After the Ravens’ running backs struggled in the team’s first two games, Hill emerged as a productive complement to J.K. Dobbins over the last two, so his absence will sting. He’s averaging 6.6 yards per attempt.

Meanwhile, Harbaugh said outside linebacker Tyus Bowser (torn Achilles tendon) and running back Gus Edwards (torn ACL) will practice this week after spending the start of the season on the reserve/physically-unable-to-perform list. Harbaugh said Bowser is “real close” but that he’s not counting on him to play Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals.