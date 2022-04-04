Advertisement
Baltimore Ravens

WR Rashod Bateman is Ravens’ latest top pick to change jersey number

Baltimore Sun

Ravens wide receiver Rashod Bateman has changed his jersey number to No. 7, he announced Monday on Instagram.

Bateman wore No. 12 as a rookie last season, when he had 46 catches for 515 yards and a touchdown in 12 games. At Minnesota, he wore No. 13 in his first two years before switching to No. 0 in 2020 as part of an anti-racist initiative.

Advertisement

Bateman is the Ravens’ third straight top draft pick to change his jersey number. Wide receiver Marquise “Hollywood” Brown traded No. 15 for No. 5 before his third season in Baltimore, while inside linebacker Patrick Queen ditched No. 48 for No. 8 after his rookie year.

They could have more company soon. In a comment on Bateman’s Instagram post Monday, outside linebacker and No. 99 Odafe Oweh, whom the Ravens also took in the first round last year, wrote, “I think I’m next.”

Advertisement