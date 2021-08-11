Injured Ravens rookie WR Rashod Bateman will miss ‘a number of weeks’, coach John Harbaugh says

Ravens rookie wide receiver Rashod Bateman will miss “a number of weeks” with a soft-tissue injury in his leg that he suffered during Tuesday’s practice, coach John Harbaugh said Wednesday.
Bateman, who was selected with the 27th overall pick in April’s NFL draft out of the University of Minnesota, was injured during a one-on-one drill with cornerback Marcus Peters. He made a cut before pulling up and falling to the turf. He got helped up to his feet, clutched his core area and limped into the building. He did not return.
“I don’t know how many — it’s not gonna be months — but it’ll be weeks. And we’ll see where we’re at,” Harbaugh said Wednesday.
The leg injury came just one day after the 21-year-old returned to the field after missing several days last week with muscle tightness.
The Ravens host the New Orleans Saints in the first of three preseason games Saturday. The team opens the 17-game regular season against the Raiders in Las Vegas on Sept. 13.