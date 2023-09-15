Ravens’ Rashod Bateman ‘happy to be in a better mental space’ after personal tragedy and frustrating foot injury

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Ravens wide receiver Rashod Bateman believed he was headed for another foot surgery and another lengthy recovery process this offseason. But he avoided it, and says he's in a "better mental space." (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

As Odell Beckham Jr. stood during the national anthem on the sideline at M&T Bank Stadium on Sunday, his eyes welled up. The 30-year-old was about to play his first game in 574 days after suffering a near career-ending torn ACL in Super Bowl 56 in February 2022.

But the season opener against the Houston Texans was also an emotional affair for another Baltimore wide receiver, one who, at just 23 years old and entering his third year in the NFL, found himself yet again emerging from a tunnel of despair.

Before Sunday, Rashod Bateman’s last game was Oct. 27, a Week 8 Thursday night matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Ravens won, 27-22, but Bateman played just 13 snaps and had zero catches on one target before being ruled out with an injury to his left foot. A week later, Baltimore announced he would be undergoing Lisfranc surgery.

After no longer being able to endure the intense pain from an injury initially suffered a month earlier against the Buffalo Bills, Bateman’s season was over. Yet, the healing of physical scars was only part of what he had to overcome.

Earlier this year, Bateman’s grandmother, Ida Pearl Mathis, died of lung cancer. She was 68. Just weeks after that, his teenage cousin killed himself after graduating from high school in Georgia. Losing them had a profound and psychological impact on the receiver, who was also dealing with lingering pain in his foot, which wasn’t healing as expected. He believed he was headed for another surgery and another lengthy recovery process.

“Football is definitely a part of [what I went through],” Bateman told The Baltimore Sun. “But I went through a lot other than just football. I’m just happy to be in a better mental space.

“It’s been a lot the past couple years. I don’t know, man, I’m kind of taking it as it goes. It’s been good. I’m learning ways to mature and to handle things and cope with things.”

It’s why this season Bateman decided to paint his fingernails black as a tribute to his cousin, who played trombone, loved making music and, as Bateman puts it, was into “rock star style” and also used to paint his fingernails. One of his fondest memories of him, Bateman said, is when he was younger and the burgeoning musician used to chase his cousins around with drumsticks.

To honor his grandmother, the receiver got a tattoo with her name on his stomach. As a young boy who bounced around rural Georgia, he recalled fond memories of warm summer days spent with “Pee-Wee,” as she cooked and gardened and watched over a gaggle of energetic grandchildren. It was a welcome respite from hearing the terrified cries from his mother, Lashonda Cromer, as his drunken stepfather beat her.

“Out of all the grandkids, [Mathis] was the hardest on me, but I know why,” Bateman told The Sun. “We were close. It was definitely tough when she passed away. We all learned a lot from her.”

The healing of physical scars was only part of what Ravens wide receiver Rashod Bateman had to overcome after the deaths of his grandmother and cousin. “It’s been a lot the past couple years," he said. "I’m learning ways to mature and to handle things and cope with things.” (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

Cromer eventually divorced his stepfather when Bateman was 13, but life was still hard as she worked long hours to provide for Bateman and his two brothers, Monjharvis and Travian. Sometimes, there would be no electricity or running water.

Life eventually changed dramatically for Bateman, who earned All-Big Ten honors at Minnesota, when he was drafted 27th overall in 2021 by the Ravens. He bought his mother a house and, on his 22nd birthday last year, a new car. She has remarried.

But in September 2021, Bateman’s much-anticipated rookie season was delayed by groin surgery. He missed the first five games, though it didn’t take long for him to stand out. In his eighth game, he caught seven passes for 103 yards against the Cleveland Browns. He finished the year with 46 catches for 515 yards and a touchdown in 12 games. In his second game of 2022, he hauled in four passes for 108 yards and a touchdown.

Two weeks later, however, he injured his foot in a 23-20 loss against Buffalo, a game in which he caught three passes for just 17 yards. Bateman missed the next two games, returned against the Cleveland Browns in Week 7 and tried to play again a week later against the Buccaneers but couldn’t go on. The injury to his Lisfranc joint, which transfers force generated above the ankle into the toes that allow the foot to push off the ground while running, cutting and jumping, was too significant. It’s also an ailment that is notoriously lingering and unpredictable, making recovery frustrating.

“It sucked,” Bateman told The Sun. “But [surgery] was the best thing for me.”

If there was a silver lining, Bateman said, the injury allowed him to visit his grandmother before she died. Not long after, though, his cousin took his own life. That, coupled with what Bateman said was the very real possibility of another surgery, sent him spiraling.

“I didn’t talk to [a psychologist]; I kinda stayed to myself,” Bateman told The Sun. “Maybe I should’ve at the time, but I dealt with it on my own. I just trusted the people around me to be there for me and lift me up and they did that.”

His two brothers and mom were among them, but so was Beckham, who has endured his own tribulations on and off the field.

“There’s definitely been those conversations about, ‘How do you keep your mind right’ and all of those things,’” Beckham said. “Each person’s experience is their own. So, what I’ve gone through is never what the next person has gone through, even if we had the exact same injury. It’s a different experience. [There’s] different things that go on in our life; different family styles [and] different lifestyles, all of those things. But I just try to encourage him to … If he ever needs help with anything … there’s going to be days where he needs me, and there’s going to be days where I need him.

“Just to see him back out there, I know that he’s excited. It’s been a little rough journey for him, too, so I just try to give him whatever words that I can.”

Odell Beckham Jr. places his hand on the helmet of fellow Ravens wide receiver Rashod Bateman during training camp practice. Beckham was among those who helped Bateman during a recent difficult time in his life. (Kim Hairston/Baltimore Sun )

The encouragement helped. So did a cortisone shot in mid-June. After being limited through the summer and missing minicamp, Bateman finally returned to the field Aug. 9, just over two weeks into training camp.

His foot has continued to strengthen since, he said, and the progress emotionally as well as physically has been palpable.

“It’s been great to see ‘Bate’ with a smile on his face,” offensive coordinator Todd Monken said. “I think like any human being when they’re not in a good place — this isn’t just football — what he does for a living, being hurt, being frustrated with rehabbing and coming back … I think he’s in a really good place in terms of where he is and what we do offensively and where his health is.”

Added coach John Harbaugh: “It means so much to him. He was very frustrated with the fact the thing kept lingering and lingering and he was not able to kind of put it behind him, but I think he kind of put his foot down. … You start to see some of the explosion that he has, the speed [and] the playmaking ability that you love to see [and] that you’ve already seen. Now, it’s a matter of being able to stay healthy, and [I hope] that for him, because it’s what he loves to do.”

Still, there were other things Bateman had to get used to as well.

Once the Ravens’ No. 1 receiver, he’s now perhaps third behind Beckham, a three-time Pro Bowl selection and former All-Pro, and flashy first-round draft pick Zay Flowers. But he said that doesn’t faze him.

“I’m not concerned about those two guys,” Bateman told The Sun. “Those are elite football players. It would be dumb to think that those guys don’t get the ball. I see Zay and I see ‘O’ every day and think, ‘Damn, they gotta get the ball.’ All of us have to get the ball. I know all of us have the abilities to make big plays when our number is called.”

So far, so good.

Bateman had three catches for 35 yards Sunday against the Texans, including one diving grab to bail out Lamar Jackson after the quarterback threw late across his body back toward the middle of the field. Up next is a showdown against the AFC North rival Bengals in Cincinnati after missing both games against them last season.

“It’s kind of been surreal for me to even be in the NFL,” Bateman said. “I still kinda feel like I’m on Year 1 because I’ve been hurt and missed everything. I’m enjoying it all after I went through what I went through.

“I’m proving to myself, whether injured or not, that I’m capable of making it through hard things in life, because it’s been a battle.”