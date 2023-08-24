After ‘tough’ year, Ravens WR Rashod Bateman eager to show what he can do in new offense with 99% healthy foot

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

#8 Lamar Jackson, QB, slaps hands with young fans at the start of the Baltimore Ravens training camp on Thursday at the Under Armour Performance Center. (Kim Hairston/Baltimore Sun )

Rashod Bateman had never known such misfortune as a football player.

The Ravens wide receiver could no longer grit his teeth through foot pain that was threatening his season. He was facing his second significant injury in two years as an NFL player. Even when healthy, he’d seen the ball just five or six times a game in offensive coordinator Greg Roman’s run-heavy attack.

Advertisement

That was 10 months ago. Bateman is now making explosive cuts off his surgically repaired foot in a spread-out offense coordinated by Todd Monken and featuring a pair of gifted wide receiver peers in Odell Beckham Jr. and Zay Flowers.

How does Bateman feel about this state of affairs after a “tough” year?

Advertisement

“I love it,” the 2021 first-round draft pick said Wednesday of the new offense and his role in it. “It’s very different. I don’t want to say too much, but hopefully, you’ll see good things this season.”

He returned to practice Aug. 9 and increased his activity last week, making a pair of sensational catches in 7-on-7 drills. He participated in 11-on-11 drills for the first time Wednesday as he prepares for what coach John Harbaugh predicted will be “a real great season.”

Bateman, 23, was expected to be the team’s No. 1 wide receiver in 2022, and he did average 19 yards per catch, with two scores, before his foot began to bother him. The injury turned out to be serious enough that he opted for season-ending Lisfranc surgery.

The start of his rookie year had been delayed by groin surgery, so impatient fans concluded the Ravens were stuck with a fragile asset at wide receiver.

Concerns around Bateman’s state of mind intensified in March when he responded to comments from general manager Eric DeCosta about the team’s lack of success drafting and developing elite receivers. In a tweet he later deleted, Bateman wrote “how [about] you play to your [players] strength” and “stop pointing the finger at us.”

Bateman laughed Wednesday when asked about the tweet and his subsequent talks with DeCosta. “He said his piece; I said mine,” he recalled. “We had a conversation, and now we’re best friends. That’s kind of how things work around here.”

Does he feel he can thrive with the Ravens?

“I love Baltimore and everything about it,” he said. “I love my teammates, the chemistry. I love my coaches, my position coaches. I love everything about the NFL. I’m blessed. I’m playing my dream. Everything’s not going to be perfect. I’m not going to be perfect. The coaches are not going to be perfect. But at the end of the day, as long as you communicate, talk it out and make sure everybody’s on the same page, it will all work out.”

Advertisement

“I love it,” Ravens wide receiver Rashod Bateman said Wednesday of the new offense and his role in it. “It’s very different. I don’t want to say too much, but hopefully, you’ll see good things this season.” (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

Harbaugh and assistant wide receivers coach Keith Williams have said Bateman lived through drastic ups and downs in the wake of his foot injury.

“He cared so much,” Harbaugh said. “There was some emotional roller coaster through that whole process, and he had to deal with that. Only an individual can deal with that himself. You can’t do anything for him that way, but he kept fighting.”

“I would definitely say that,” Bateman said. “It’s been tough, but I’m happy to be here. I’m blessed to be part of this organization. My teammates have had my back the whole time, so I’m very thankful for them. I guess we’ll see what this year holds.”

Bateman initially tried to ignore this discomfort in his foot and keep playing. He was inactive for the team’s fifth and sixth games, returned to catch four passes in an Oct. 23 win over the Cleveland Browns and then aggravated the injury in the first half of the team’s Oct. 27 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

“I hurt it more when I tried to play through it,” he said. “Obviously, I needed surgery. I couldn’t push through it anymore.”

[ Amid contract questions, J.K. Dobbins says he wants to finish career with Ravens: ‘It will get worked out’ ]

That was it for his second year in the NFL, and the naysayers came out in force.

Advertisement

What does Bateman make of those who say he must prove he isn’t injury-prone? “I don’t really care. It is what it is.”

But the experience has been a new one for a player who missed just two games in his college career at Minnesota, and he reckons he’s a different person now.

“It changed me a lot,” he said of the last year. “I’ve never been through anything like this before. I’ve never been hurt, especially two years in a row. I’ve had some off-the-field personal issues too.”

Ravens wide receiver Rashod Bateman is now making explosive cuts off his surgically repaired foot in a spread-out offense coordinated by Todd Monken. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

Baltimore Ravens Insider Weekly Want the inside scoop on the Ravens? Become a Ravens Insider and you'll have access to news, notes and analysis from The Sun. By submitting your email to receive this newsletter, you agree to our Subscriber Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy >

Bateman said he has learned to push through difficult times.

“These are the cards that were dealt to me,” he explained. “So I’ve got to deal with that, stay in my lane, keep working, keep grinding. That’s all I really can do.”

He estimated his surgically repaired foot, which still swelled after he had screws removed earlier this year, is 99% healthy. “It feels great,” he said. “I feel strong.”

Advertisement

He has never been surrounded by so much receiving talent.

“I’m happy with the pieces we added — Odell, Zay [are] both incredible receivers,” Bateman said. “We all bring different things to the table. Offensive coordinator Todd Monken is using us very well right now.”

With two recent first-round picks and a veteran superstar, not to mention Pro Bowl tight end Mark Andrews, craving the ball, questions will naturally arise about how quarterback Lamar Jackson can keep his targets satisfied.

“I’m here to see, just like y’all,” Bateman said. “I just want to be there when everybody gets their rings.”