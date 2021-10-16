Ravens rookie WR Rashod Bateman activated, will debut Sunday vs. Chargers; OL Tyre Phillips also back

With starting wide receiver Sammy Watkins (thigh) ruled out, coach John Harbaugh said Friday that he expected Bateman, who’s practiced for the past three weeks, to play Sunday. The former Minnesota star missed the Ravens’ first five games after undergoing groin surgery in August. He last played in a game almost 11 months ago, catching four passes for 59 yards over Purdue in a Golden Gophers win on Nov. 11.