Ravens WR Rashod Bateman absent at practice; RB Latavius Murray, RT Patrick Mekari not expected to play vs. Vikings

Ravens rookie wide receiver Rashod Bateman was not present for the open portion of practice Friday, raising questions about his availability for Sunday’s game against the Minnesota Vikings.
Bateman, who missed the Ravens’ first five games while recovering from groin surgery, had been a full participant in every practice since he was moved to the 53-man roster in mid-October. He also didn’t appear on the team’s injury report Thursday.
With wide receiver Sammy Watkins still working his way back into shape after a Week 5 thigh injury — he was limited in his return to practice Thursday — the Ravens face injury questions with two of their top three wideouts.
Running back Latavius Murray (ankle) and right tackle Patrick Mekari (ankle) are expected to miss Sunday’s game after missing their third straight practice Friday. Devonta Freeman started for Murray in a Week 7 loss to the Bengals, while Tyre Phillips replaced Mekari after he went down against Cincinnati.
Defensive tackle Brandon Williams (shoulder) returned to practice after missing the week’s first two workouts, but his availability is also in doubt. Quarterback Tyler Huntley was back after sitting out Wednesday and Thursday with an illness.
Defensive end Calais Campbell and outside linebacker Pernell McPhee, who usually get Friday off to rest, were not at practice. Ravens coach John Harbaugh is expected to address reporters Friday afternoon, and an injury report will be released later.