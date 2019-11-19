The Ravens are field-goal road favorites over the Los Angeles Rams ahead of their first “Monday Night Football” game since 2017, according to Las Vegas sportsbooks.
The defending NFC champion Rams (6-4) have been favored in every home game this season, including losses to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and San Francisco 49ers. They opened the season at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum with a 27-9 win over the New Orleans Saints and have won their past two home games there, against the Cincinnati Bengals and on Sunday against the Chicago Bears.
The Ravens are 8-5 under coach John Harbaugh in “Monday Night Football” games. They last played a Monday night game in Week 11 of the 2017 season, beating the Houston Texans, 23-16, at M&T Bank Stadium.
With another blowout victory Sunday, the Ravens (8-2) have won six straight games for the first time since 2000 and positioned themselves to contend for a top-two seed in the AFC. But the Rams have thrived against AFC opponents since coach Sean McVay was hired in 2017. According to CBS Sports, his Rams are 10-1 against AFC teams and 7-3-1 against the spread. Even more impressive, they’re 5-0 at home against nonconference opponents and 4-0-1 against the spread.
The Ravens and Rams, who relocated from St. Louis before the 2016 season, have met just six times, with the Ravens winning the past three and four overall. They’ve played just twice in the past decade.
The over-under for the game is 46½ points.