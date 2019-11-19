With another blowout victory Sunday, the Ravens (8-2) have won six straight games for the first time since 2000 and positioned themselves to contend for a top-two seed in the AFC. But the Rams have thrived against AFC opponents since coach Sean McVay was hired in 2017. According to CBS Sports, his Rams are 10-1 against AFC teams and 7-3-1 against the spread. Even more impressive, they’re 5-0 at home against nonconference opponents and 4-0-1 against the spread.