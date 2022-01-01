Ravens vs. Rams staff picks: Who will win Sunday’s Week 17 game in Baltimore?

Rams 34, Ravens 24: These teams are trending in opposite directions. The Rams have won four straight with quarterback Matthew Stafford, running back Sony Michel and wide receiver Cooper Kupp clicking on all cylinders. The Ravens, meanwhile, have lost four in a row and have had three quarterbacks start their last three games. Lamar Jackson’s starting at quarterback does not look promising as of Friday, but Baltimore shouldn’t be counted out with Tyler Huntley under center and the reserve/COVID-19 list looking much shorter this week. Slowing down the potent Rams attack, however, will be a tall task for a Ravens defense that got torched by a Bengals offense that utilizes a similar three-wide-receiver formation the Rams do. It’s just a bad matchup, not to mention Los Angeles’ defense has been improving and allowed fewer than 16 points per game during its winning streak. The Ravens will scratch, fight and claw like they usually do, but it’s an uphill climb even with their playoff lives hanging in the balance.