RAMS PASSING GAME: Quarterback Jared Goff has struggled in his first season since signing a four-year, $134 million extension, with a record $110 million guaranteed, in September. Goff’s inconsistencies are largely because of an offensive line that’s been riddled with injuries. The Rams have lost their starting left guard and center to season-ending injuries. Right tackle and Mount Airy native Rob Havenstein, who suffered a meniscus injury two weeks ago, likely won’t play. Goff ranks fifth in passing yards but has also thrown 10 interceptions compared with just 11 touchdowns. Wideout Cooper Kupp remains Goff’s top target, with a team-high 61 receptions for 845 yards and five touchdowns. Wide receiver Robert Woods did not play in the team’s 17-7 win over the Chicago Bears on Sunday, dealing with what the team called a “personal matter,” and his availability for Monday is uncertain. Coach Sean McVay said he expects wide receiver Brandin Cooks, who missed the team’s past two games with a concussion, to play against the Ravens.