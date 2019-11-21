Jen Badie, editor
Ravens 31, Rams 21: The Rams have the No. 5 rush defense, but we said the same thing about the Texans (who fell from No. 4 to No. 13 after facing Lamar Jackson and Co.). Even the difficulties of traveling to the West Coast seem irrelevant: The Ravens are riding a three-game West Coast win streak (their last loss coming in 2016), plus the Rams are just 3-2 at home this season. The Ravens have everything working in their favor right now, so there’s no reason to think that they can’t add the Rams to the list of teams they’ve steamrolled.
C.J. Doon, editor
Ravens 24, Rams 13: The Ravens have scored a touchdown or field goal on 54% of their drives this season (55 of 102). According to the Elias Sports Bureau, that would be the highest rate in a season since the 16-game schedule was implemented in 1978. The Rams have a star-studded defense, led by defensive tackle Aaron Donald and cornerback Jalen Ramsey, but even that might not be enough to stop these Ravens. Meanwhile, Jared Goff, in the first year of a $134 million contract, hasn’t lived up to expectations after L.A.’s Super Bowl run, and he’ll face a stiff test from a much-improved Ravens secondary. Marcus Peters might be itching to show his old team what they’re missing.
Daniel Oyefusi, reporter
Ravens 27, Rams 21: Traveling from one coast to the other is always difficult for an NFL team, and it will be interesting to see how much energy the Ravens have, given their extra day of preparation and rest. The Rams have won three of their past four games but still don’t resemble the team that reached the Super Bowl last season. The Ravens are playing as well as any team in the NFL and should pull away for their seventh consecutive victory.
Mike Preston, columnist
Ravens 30, Rams 17: The Rams have made some moves on their offensive line and the emphasis, at least for a week, was on running the football instead of trying to throw. Regardless, the Rams won’t have much success offensively against the Ravens. Defensively, the Rams’ front four will cause the Ravens some problems, but if the Ravens stick with the run and pound straight ahead, they should be able to wear the Rams down.
Peter Schmuck, columnist
Ravens 26, Rams 20: The Ravens are on a major roll and the Rams did not look great on offense against the Bears last Sunday night, but this is a coast-to-coast road game and the Rams defense looked pretty stout. Whether it will be quick enough to stifle Lamar Jackson will be the key, but I’m guessing he’ll do enough to outplay counterpart Jared Goff.
Jonas Shaffer, reporter
Ravens 27, Rams 14: Over the past month or so, the Ravens have had the most efficient offense and defense in the NFL. The Rams ... have not. Even if Aaron Donald wrecks much of the Ravens’ offensive game plan, Jared Goff and Todd Gurley haven’t recaptured last season’s magic. Offensive line play will be critical.
Childs Walker, reporter
Ravens 30, Rams 20: The Rams defense, led by the incomparable Aaron Donald, will offer one of the sternest tests yet for Lamar Jackson and the Ravens’ offensive juggernaut. But the Rams aren’t close to what they were last year on the other side of the ball, and they’ll ultimately struggle to keep up with the hottest team in the NFL.