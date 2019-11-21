Ravens 31, Rams 21: The Rams have the No. 5 rush defense, but we said the same thing about the Texans (who fell from No. 4 to No. 13 after facing Lamar Jackson and Co.). Even the difficulties of traveling to the West Coast seem irrelevant: The Ravens are riding a three-game West Coast win streak (their last loss coming in 2016), plus the Rams are just 3-2 at home this season. The Ravens have everything working in their favor right now, so there’s no reason to think that they can’t add the Rams to the list of teams they’ve steamrolled.