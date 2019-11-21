The Lamar Jackson MVP campaign is full steam ahead.
After the Ravens second-year quarterback registered his second perfect passer rating of the season and executed a spinning 47-yard touchdown run against the Cincinnati Bengals that went viral, several Cincinnati defenders declared him the league’s Most Valuable Player.
Jackson then threw four touchdown passes in another statement win over the Houston Texans last Sunday, and after the game, running back Mark Ingram II emphatically introduced his teammate onto the podium as “The man, the myth, the legend, the MVP front-runner.”
And now, Rams defensive coordinator Wade Phillips is on board.
“Lamar Jackson, everybody is saying and rightfully so, he’s certainly the MVP so far this year,” Phillips said, via ESPN’s Lindsey Thiry. “As far as comparisons to Michael Vick? Lamar, yeah this era’s Michael Vick, maybe plus. Michael Vick Plus.”
Phillips, who first served as an NFL defensive coordinator in 1981, said he hasn’t seen a team that runs the ball with as much success as the Ravens. The Ravens are the only team in the league to average 200 rushing yards (203.1) and are on pace to eclipse the record for most rushing yards in a single season, set by the 1978 New England Patriots (3,165).
“If I didn’t already — they’d give me white hair playing against teams like this, but I’m already there,” Phillips said.