The Ravens (8-2) look to win their seventh consecutive game and stay in contention for a first-round bye when they take on the Los Angeles Rams (6-4) on “Monday Night Football.”
This will be the Ravens’ first Monday night game since Nov. 27, 2017, when they defeated the Houston Texans at home, 23-16. Under coach John Harbaugh, the Ravens are 8-5 on Monday night, winning six of 11 matchups on the road.
Here are five things to watch for during the game.
Can Aaron Donald stop the Ravens’ rushing attack?
In the week leading up to Monday night’s game, players and coaches typically used “game-wrecker” or a similar term to describe Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald. A two-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year, Donald has the ability to take over a game with his unique combination of size and speed. The Ravens’ offensive line has performed well this season but has yet to play a defensive lineman the caliber of Donald. They’ll need to account for him every play.
How will Marcus Peters and Eric Weddle perform against their former teams?
After three years and one playoff berth, the Ravens released veteran safety Eric Weddle last offseason. Weddle was a revered leader in the Ravens’ locker room, taking multiple defensive backs under his wing and serving as a mentor. Last week, Weddle said he respects his former team so much, he wouldn’t leak any of the team’s secrets.
The Ravens in October acquired former Rams cornerback Marcus Peters, strengthening a struggling secondary. In four games with the Ravens, the acquisition has been a hit, with Peters returning two interceptions for touchdowns. Peters downplayed the significance of the reunion with his former team, but it should be interesting to see whether either he or Weddle has a major impact on the game.
Will Todd Gurley return to his usual form?
The Rams have cautiously monitored the workload of star running back and Baltimore native Todd Gurley after a knee injury last season curbed his effectiveness in the playoffs. Gurley averaged 13 carries per game before rushing a season-high 25 times for 97 yards and one touchdown in team’s win over the Chicago Bears last week. Despite a lower volume of carries and diminished numbers, Ravens defensive coordinator Don “Wink” Martindale said he still sees “a big, fast running back that can be a game-breaker any time he touches the ball.”
Can the Rams block the Ravens’ pass rush?
The Ravens broke out with a season-high seven sacks in last week’s win over the Houston Texans and figure to have another advantage Monday night. The Rams’ starting center and left guard are on injured reserve. Right tackle and Mount Airy native Rob Havenstein has been ruled out for Monday night’s game. The Rams have only allowed 16 sacks this season, fourth-fewest in the NFL, but quarterback Jared Goff has struggled. Goff is eighth in passing yards per game but he holds the ninth-worst interception percentage in the league.
Can Jackson deliver another MVP performance in prime time?
The last time quarterback Lamar Jackson played under the lights, he helped knock off the previously unbeaten New England Patriots on “Sunday Night Football.” Jackson’s Most Valuable Player odds surged after the victory, and he is now the front-runner to win the award. Narratives play a part in the NFL’s MVP award. A big game in front of another nationally televised audience would further enhance Jackson’s MVP chances.