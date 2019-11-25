The Ravens broke out with a season-high seven sacks in last week’s win over the Houston Texans and figure to have another advantage Monday night. The Rams’ starting center and left guard are on injured reserve. Right tackle and Mount Airy native Rob Havenstein has been ruled out for Monday night’s game. The Rams have only allowed 16 sacks this season, fourth-fewest in the NFL, but quarterback Jared Goff has struggled. Goff is eighth in passing yards per game but he holds the ninth-worst interception percentage in the league.