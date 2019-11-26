Lamar Jackson arrived in Los Angeles with a Hollywood script, something approaching rags to riches: Young quarterback endures hurtful criticism after devastating loss, improves by leaps and bounds in dedicated offseason, leads blue-collar offense to unprecedented heights, wins fans the world over.
What the Ravens star did Monday night, on the road, before a national TV audience, against a Los Angeles Rams defense considered one of the NFL’s strongest, would probably have been been laughed out of the room by studio executives. Too unbelievable. Not enough drama.
In a 45-6 win at LA Memorial Coliseum, just 8 miles south of this city’s iconic Hollywood sign, Jackson was more Avenger than human. In maybe his most well-rounded performance of this breakthrough season, he was 15-for-20 for 169 yards and a career-high-tying five touchdowns. (His passer rating was a not-quite perfect 139.4, but even the Mona Lisa has imperfections.) He had eight carries for 95 yards. He led the Ravens (9-2) to their seventh straight win, within one of the team record.
Every big play seemed to break a record, mark a new accomplishment, separate Lamar Jackson further and further from the Seattle Seahawks’ Russell Wilson in Most Valuable Player consideration:
— The Ravens reached 47 touchdowns for the season, tying the franchise’s single-season record in 11 games.
— Jackson became the first player in NFL history to eclipse 3,000 passing yards and 1,500 rushing yards in his first two seasons.
— Jackson became the first player in NFL history to throw four touchdown passes and rush for 50 yards in back-to-back games.
It was pure, unfiltered domination, the likes of which would’ve made for lousy “Monday Night Football” programming — if Jackson weren’t so compelling. The Ravens defense forced a three-and-out on the Rams’ opening drive, and then they were off to the races.
They needed nine plays to go 60 yards and score. Then seven plays for 61 yards and another score. Their offense would not stop, could not stop. The Ravens reached the end zone on their six drives with Jackson in at quarterback, the first team to do that since the 2008 New Orleans Saints.
It was the kind of night that was fun for the whole Ravens family. Even after center Matt Skura left the game late in the first quarter with a sprained knee, the attack continued to operate as if all it needed was the patchy grass beneath its feat.
Running back Mark Ingram ran for 111 yards and a touchdown on 15 carries, trucking former Ravens safety Eric Weddle on one memorable third-quarter sequence. Gus Edwards had 14 carries for 55 yards and kept early drives alive with key short-yardage runs. Even little-used running back Justice Hill got playing time in a 2-minute-drill drive late in the first half that included more runs than passes but still scored with ease.
It was maybe the NFL’s most impressive team running performance all season. The Rams (6-5) entered the game with the league’s third-most efficient rush defense, according to Football Outsiders. They hadn’t allowed more than 167 yards all season. The Ravens had more than at halftime.
Jackson spread the love through the air, too. Rookie Miles Boykin was the unlikely leader in receiving yardage (54 yards), while first-round Marquise "Hollywood" Brown had five catches for 45 yards and two first-quarter touchdowns. Wide receiver Willie Snead IV had two catches, both for scores. Four other players caught a pass, including Ingram, who found the end zone, too.
All of which overshadowed a Ravens defense that made the defending NFC champions look less potent than the Bengals. Quarterback Jared Goff, one of the NFL’s highest-paid players, finished 26-for-37 for 212 yards and two interceptions. Their ground game finished with less than 3 yards per carry. Former Rams cornerback Marcus Peters, traded at midseason for Ravens linebacker Kenny Young and a late-round pick, had his third interception third in five games.
As Rams fans filtered out into a dark California night, Ravens fans were left to salute their new hero and wonder what might await next week. They chanted “M-V-P” for Jackson, who did not need to finish the game to savor another blowout.
In the Ravens’ past five games, including wins over the Seahawks, New England Patriots, Houston Texans and Rams, all playoff contenders, they’ve outscored opponents by a combined 192-62. Next up are the San Francisco 49ers, thought to Super Bowl contenders themselves.
The Ravens will be favored at M&T Bank Stadium. And with Jackson on their side, why wouldn’t they be?