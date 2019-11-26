In a 45-6 win at LA Memorial Coliseum, just 8 miles south of this city’s iconic Hollywood sign, Jackson was more Avenger than human. In maybe his most well-rounded performance of this breakthrough season, he was 15-for-20 for 169 yards and a career-high-tying five touchdowns. (His passer rating was a not-quite perfect 139.4, but even the Mona Lisa has imperfections.) He had eight carries for 95 yards. He led the Ravens (9-2) to their seventh straight win, within one of the team record.