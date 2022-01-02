Instant analysis from Ravens’ 20-19 loss against the Los Angeles Rams

Tim Schwartz, editor: Just when you thought the Ravens have suffered enough heartbreaking defeats this season, they lose a must-win game to the Rams despite controlling the majority of the game and leading most of the way. Chuck Clark intercepted two Matthew Stafford passes, including one for a pick-six, and it still wasn’t enough for the Ravens, who saw their playoff hopes all but disappear in another simply brutal loss. During this five-game losing streak, Baltimore has lost three by a single point. That seems unfathomable, but maybe it was meant to be this cruel considering how many injuries to star players this team had to overcome. Backup quarterback Tyler Huntley’s stock continues to rise, but Lamar Jackson’s absence is more proof that this team revolves around him.