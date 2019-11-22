Ravens defensive tackle Michael Pierce returned to practice Thursday for the first since injuring his ankle two weeks ago against the Cincinnati Bengals.
Pierce, along with wide receiver Chris Moore (thumb), was limited. Before practice, Pierce said the swelling in his ankle had reduced “tremendously.”
“We’ll get some things done and see how my ankle responds to individual team drills and we’ll go from there,” Pierce said.
Five Ravens did not practice Thursday: guard Marshal Yanda (non-injury related), left tackle Ronnie Stanley (ankle), cornerbacks Jimmy Smith (non-injury related) and Brandon Carr (non-injury related), and free safety Earl Thomas III (non-injury related).
Rams WRs Cooks, Woods return, intend to play
Rams wide receiver Robert Woods returned to practice after missing last Sunday’s game against the Chicago Bears with what the team called a “personal matter.”
Woods told reporters Thursday that he is “planning on” playing Monday, but is “just taking it day by day.”
“Just appreciate the Rams organization allowing me to deal with my family matters, allowing me to keep this personal,” Woods said.
Wide receiver Brandin Cooks, who is expected to play after missing two games with a concussion, was a full participant. Cooks has suffered at least five recorded concussions during his six-year NFL career, but he said he isn’t considering retirement. According to the Associated Press, he made two trips to Pittsburgh during his absence from the Rams to meet with specialists who advised him on his brain health, and what he can do to preserve it. He’s also trying a new helmet model.
“To be able to come back out here with the guys and prep for another game, I don’t take that for granted, that’s for sure,” said Cooks, who is in the first season of a five-year, $81 million contract with $20.5 million guaranteed.
Five Rams did not practice: running back Malcolm Brown (non-injury related), offensive tackle Rob Havenstein (knee), punter Johnny Hekker (illness), wide receiver Josh Reynolds (illness) and defensive back Darious Williams (ankle).
Latest Baltimore Ravens
The Associated Press contributed to this article.