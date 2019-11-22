Wide receiver Brandin Cooks, who is expected to play after missing two games with a concussion, was a full participant. Cooks has suffered at least five recorded concussions during his six-year NFL career, but he said he isn’t considering retirement. According to the Associated Press, he made two trips to Pittsburgh during his absence from the Rams to meet with specialists who advised him on his brain health, and what he can do to preserve it. He’s also trying a new helmet model.