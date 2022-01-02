Ravens QB Lamar Jackson out for third straight game; Tyler Huntley to start vs. Rams

With the team’s playoff hopes hanging in the balance Sunday afternoon against the Los Angeles Rams, the Ravens will be without starting quarterback Lamar Jackson, who will miss his third straight game because of an ankle injury.
Jackson raised hopes of a return by being a limited participant in practice Wednesday for the first time since injuring his ankle against the Cleveland Browns on Dec. 12. However, Jackson limped during practice and ended up sitting out Thursday and Friday before being listed as questionable on the team’s final injury report of the week.
Ravens coach John Harbaugh said Friday that the 2019 NFL Most Valuable Player had a chance to play, stating “We’ll have to see.”
The Ravens will once again turn to backup quarterback Tyler Huntley, who will make his third career start after missing last week’s loss to the Cincinnati Bengals after testing positive for COVID-19. This season, Huntley has totaled 758 passing yards, three touchdowns and an interception in five appearances.
“I’m just treating this like another week,” Huntley said Friday. “I mean, more reps, it feels better going into the game. But at the end of the day, I still study and draw up my plays every week, so I just feel comfortable with whatever play’s being called. Whenever my number is called, I’ve got to execute at the highest level.”
Meanwhile, Ravens cornerback Anthony Averett (ribs/chest), guard Ben Powers (foot) and rookie outside linebacker Odafe Oweh (foot) will not play Sunday. Oweh, who hasn’t practiced this week, will miss his first game of the season.
Outside linebacker Pernell McPhee as well as wide receivers James Proche II and Miles Boykin are inactive. With Oweh and McPhee out, the Ravens are down to three healthy edge rushers: Justin Houston, Tyus Bowser and Jaylon Ferguson.
Latest Baltimore Ravens
Wide receiver and return specialist Devin Duvernay (ankle) will return to the field after missing last week’s game in Cincinnati. Wide receiver Marquise “Hollywood” Brown (illness) and fullback Patrick Ricard (knee) are also active. Ricard will play in his first game since a Week 13 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers.