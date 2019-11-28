On Monday night, in another goal-to-go situation, the Los Angeles Rams blitzed six against the Ravens’ five-man line. Left tackle Ronnie Stanley had a call to make: He could take on outside linebacker Samson Ebukam, the edge rusher, or safety Taylor Rapp, who was threatening to blitz next to him. At the snap of the ball, Stanley slid to Ebukam. But when Rapp joined the pass rush, he swung back, because the least dangerous pass rusher is the widest one.