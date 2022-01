Ravens film study: Breaking down the decisive ‘small details’ of a brutal 20-19 loss to the Rams

“I think it was a route that our guy got hung up in, so I don’t think it was an illegal pick,” Harbaugh said. “You could look at it that way. I could look at it in a way that if we had done that, maybe we would have gotten called for a pick. … I mean, I’ve thought that sometimes, to be honest with you, if I was just being blunt. But no, I don’t think that was an illegal pick on that play.”