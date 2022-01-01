The next challenge for the Ravens’ depleted secondary? Rams star Cooper Kupp, the NFL’s top receiver.

“I think he’s a student of the game,” Ravens tight end Mark Andrews said. “I think he’s someone that does a great job each and every week of knowing what he’s going to get, what he’s going to see, and then he’s just super elusive. You see some of the things he does, and it’s like, ‘How does he come up with that? What’s going on in his head to make him make that type of move — three different moves — to get himself open?’ So they do a great job of allowing him to be himself, have that freedom, and he’s just a beast, man. It’s been fun to be able to watch him.”