The Sun’s sports staff weighs in on the Ravens beating the Los Angeles Rams, 45-6, in front of a national television audience Monday night in the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.
Jonas Shaffer, reporter: Are the Ravens peaking too early? Who cares when you can get up for prime-time performance with a dominant showing in all three phases of the game. The NFL, and the Rams, got the full Lamar Jackson Experience on Monday night. He ran where he wanted, passed where he wanted, and didn’t even need a fully healthy offensive line to do it. It’s hard to believe, entering Week 13, that there’s a better team than the Ravens or a better player than Jackson.
Daniel Oyefusi, reporter: It can’t be this easy, can it? The Ravens coasted to another blowout victory, scoring 40 or more points for the third consecutive game. A cross-country trip to face the reigning NFC champions proved to be no challenge at all. Over the course of this seven-game winning streak, the Ravens somehow find a way to top their previous performance. As for Lamar Jackson, if there was any doubt he was the front-runner for MVP, his five-touchdown performance in a little over three quarters ended all debates. Next comes the San Francisco 49ers on a short week in what many will bill as a Super Bowl preview. We’ll see what else this team has up its sleeve in a few days.
Peter Schmuck, columnist: The NFL is going to have to rethink the formula that determines a perfect quarterback rating because Lamar Jackson just made the current system irrelevant in front of God and another national television audience. He put on a show that is almost difficult to fit in any historical context, driving the Ravens to six straight touchdowns and throwing five touchdown passes in the process. The Ravens have made short work of last year’s two Super Bowl teams along with a couple of other teams that were supposed to be among the best in the league. They have won seven straight games by a wide margin. And their quarterback has probably already locked up the league MVP award, at least in the hearts and minds of fans all across the nation. What could he possibly do for an encore next week against the 10-1 49ers? Can’t wait to find out.