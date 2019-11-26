Peter Schmuck, columnist: The NFL is going to have to rethink the formula that determines a perfect quarterback rating because Lamar Jackson just made the current system irrelevant in front of God and another national television audience. He put on a show that is almost difficult to fit in any historical context, driving the Ravens to six straight touchdowns and throwing five touchdown passes in the process. The Ravens have made short work of last year’s two Super Bowl teams along with a couple of other teams that were supposed to be among the best in the league. They have won seven straight games by a wide margin. And their quarterback has probably already locked up the league MVP award, at least in the hearts and minds of fans all across the nation. What could he possibly do for an encore next week against the 10-1 49ers? Can’t wait to find out.