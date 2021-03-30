With NFL’s approval of 17th game, Ravens will host Rams in 2021

With the NFL approving a 17-game regular season for 2021, the Ravens have another Super Bowl contender on their schedule.
The league announced Tuesday that the Ravens will host the Los Angeles Rams in the first year of an expanded slate that also includes just three preseason games. It’s the first change to the NFL’s season structure since the 1978 campaign introduced an era of 16 regular-season and four preseason games.
“This is a monumental moment in NFL history,” NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a release. “The [collective bargaining agreement] with the players and the recently completed media agreements provide the foundation for us to enhance the quality of the NFL experience for our fans. And one of the benefits of each team playing 17 regular-season games is the ability for us to continue to grow our game around the world.”
In the NFL’s revised 2021 schedule, AFC North teams are matched with teams from the NFC West that finished in the same place within their division the previous season. With the AFC determined to be the home conference for the 17th game in 2021, the Pittsburgh Steelers will host the Seattle Seahawks, the Cleveland Browns will host the Arizona Cardinals, and the Cincinnati Bengals will host the San Francisco 49ers.
After trading for Matthew Stafford this offseason, the Rams are among the NFC’s top contenders entering the 2021 season. Led by All-Pro defensive tackle Aaron Donald and All-Pro cornerback Jalen Ramsey, they went 10-6 last year and advanced to the NFC’s divisional round in the playoffs. The Ravens dominated their last matchup, cruising to a 45-6 win in Los Angeles two years ago on “Monday Night Football.”
In addition to their six games next season against the AFC North — three at home and three away against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals — the Ravens will host the Green Bay Packers, Indianapolis Colts, Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Chargers, Minnesota Vikings and Rams.
They’ll face the Chicago Bears, Denver Broncos, Detroit Lions, Las Vegas Raiders and Miami Dolphins on the road. The NFL’s full schedule is expected to be released later this spring.