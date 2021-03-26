Former Ravens wide receiver Willie Snead IV signing with Raiders

Former Ravens wide receiver Willie Snead IV is signing a one-year deal with the Las Vegas Raiders, according to his agent, Drew Rosenhaus.
The Ravens weren’t expected to target Snead, 28, in free agency, though he graded out as their second-best wide receiver and No. 66 overall in the NFL last season, according to Pro Football Focus. He had 25 catches for 356 yards over the Ravens’ first nine games, but an ankle injury and coronavirus infection partly limited him to eight receptions for 76 yards over the rest of the regular season.
A tough slot receiver and well-liked teammate, Snead had 126 catches for 1,422 yards and nine touchdowns over three seasons and 45 games in Baltimore. But an exit seemed increasingly likely last month. After former Ravens wide receiver Dez Bryant, another unrestricted free agent, wrote on social media that the team was no longer a good fit for him, Snead tweeted, “Any receiver can be a ‘true #1′ , if they are in a system that allows them to be.”
Snead’s target appeared to be the Ravens’ passing offense, which ranked last in the NFL in attempts, completions and yardage last season. He later wrote: “You give any receiver 100+ targets, if they worth a damn, they’ll be considered a #1 because they have had plenty of ‘opportunities’ to show it.”
With Snead’s departure, the Ravens have just four wide receivers on their roster who caught a pass last season: Marquise “Hollywood” Brown (58 catches, 769 yards), Miles Boykin (19 catches, 266 yards), Devin Duvernay (20 catches, 201 yards) and James Proche II (one catch, 14 yards). Deon Cain (nine catches, 124 yards in 2019), Jaylon Moore and Binjimen Victor are also under contract.