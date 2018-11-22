Staff picks for Sunday's Ravens-Raiders game

The Baltimore Sun's Ravens beat crew predicts who will win Sunday’s game against the Raiders at M&T Bank Stadium.

Jen Badie

Ravens 30, Raiders 17

Their second win of the season in Arizona on Sunday notwithstanding, the Raiders are having a disastrous year (and are not without their dramas as evidenced by coach Jon Gruden’s heated argument with quarterback Derek Carr on the sidelines Sunday). Their defense ranks 26th in yards allowed (and 31st in rushing yards allowed) and is giving up almost 30 points a game. If Lamar Jackson starts for the Ravens as expected, he can run and throw enough at them to keep them stymied. This is a game the Ravens should win, and if they want to keep their playoff hopes alive, will win.

Edward Lee

Ravens 29, Raiders 13

The schedule-makers have gifted the Ravens with a home game against an Oakland Raiders club that has just two wins, including Sunday’s 23-21 decision over the Arizona Cardinals. And the tension between coach Jon Gruden and quarterback Derek Carr spilled over into a sideline confrontation on Sunday. This has all the makings of a throttling for the home team.

Mike Preston

Ravens 21, Raiders 13

The Raiders defense might be as bad as the Bengals’ and Oakland has five rookie starters on the offense and defense. The Ravens don't have many top stars on the roster, but Oakland has even fewer. Look for the Ravens to win their second straight.

Peter Schmuck

Ravens 31, Raiders 13

The Raiders are slightly dangerous like every other team in the NFL's parity-or-parody era, but this isn't a trap game. The Ravens know that they have almost no margin for error over the next six weeks, so they'll hit the ground running, and Lamar Jackson might even throw the ball a little more. This should be a rare breather in their schedule.

Jonas Shaffer

Ravens 20, Raiders 10

The Ravens almost never lose to West Coast teams. The Raiders almost never win. Even with a full game's worth of Lamar Jackson film to study, it will be hard for Oakland's run defense to stop Lamar Jackson and Co. This game won't be pretty, but the outcome won't be in doubt for long, either.

Childs Walker

Ravens 27, Raiders 13

The Raiders are coming off a rare victory, on the road no less. But like the Cincinnati Bengals last week, they’re ripe to be gouged by a Lamar Jackson-led rushing attack. The Ravens have every incentive to win, and it’s hard to envision them slipping up at home against such a flawed opponent.