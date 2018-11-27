Ravens snap count analysis from Sunday's win over the Raiders: With Jackson at QB, offense leans on Edwards and Boyle

Ravens offensive snap counts vs. Raiders

Matt Skura, C — 70

Orlando Brown Jr., T — 70

Lamar Jackson, QB — 70

Ronnie Stanley, T — 70

Marshal Yanda, G — 69

Alex Lewis, G — 55

Nick Boyle, TE — 51

Willie Snead IV, WR — 49

Michael Crabtree, WR — 47

John Brown, WR — 45

Gus Edwards, RB — 43

Ty Montgomery, RB — 28

Chris Moore, WR — 25

Hayden Hurst, TE — 19

Mark Andrews, TE — 18

Bradley Bozeman, G — 16

Patrick Ricard, FB — 16

Maxx Williams, TE — 8

Buck Allen, RB — 1

Takeaways

» The Ravens stuck with what worked from Jackson’s first start, using Edwards as their featured runner and leaning on Boyle, who’s their best blocking tight end. Hurst and Andrews produced as receivers despite modest workloads.

» Montgomery pushed Allen to near-obsolescence in the backfield, though it will be interesting to see whether that changes with a possible return of Joe Flacco. Allen’s pass blocking becomes more important with a predominantly drop-back thrower. Given Edwards’ breakout, Alex Collins will have to fight to reclaim carries after he missed the Raiders game because of a foot injury. His absence was a surprise after he participated in practice fully Friday.

» Lewis did his best to play through a shoulder injury that caused him to miss Friday practice.

» Williams returned to the mix after three straight games as a healthy scratch.

Ravens defensive snap counts vs. the Raiders

C.J. Mosley, LB — 58

Eric Weddle, FS — 58

Marlon Humphrey, CB — 56

Jimmy Smith, CB — 53

Terrell Suggs, LB — 49

Brandon Carr, CB — 48

Matthew Judon, LB — 36

Za’Darius Smith, LB — 35

Brent Urban, DE — 33

Tony Jefferson, SS — 32

Brandon Williams, DT — 29

Chuck Clark, SS — 27

Michael Pierce, NT — 25

Patrick Onwuasor, LB — 24

Chris Wormley, NT — 24

Kenny Young, LB — 18

Tyus Bowser, LB — 12

Anthony Levine Sr., SS — 11

Anthony Averett, CB — 7

Cyrus Jones, CB — 2

Chris Board, LB — 1

Takeaways

» The Ravens played the 36-year-old Suggs more than 80 percent of their defensive snaps for a second straight week. He said he rested enough during the first half of the season that fatigue is not a concern, but he hasn’t had a sack since Week 7.

» The Ravens dealt with Tavon Young’s absence by playing Humphrey, Smith and Carr together most of the time.

» Bowser has reclaimed a steadier role on defense over the past four weeks, in part because of Tim Williams’ ankle injury.

» Clark stepped in when Jefferson, who’s generally an every-snap player, went out with an ankle injury.

» The Ravens continue to keep their interior linemen in the 25- to 35-snap range by rotating them regularly.

