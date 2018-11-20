Ravens are double-digit favorites vs. Raiders in Week 12 home matchup

The Ravens are 11-point favorites over the visiting Oakland Raiders ahead of their Week 12 matchup Sunday, according to most Las Vegas betting lines.
It’s the first time the Ravens (5-5) have been favored by more than eight points this season, and it marks their biggest spread since Week 16 last season, when the Ravens were 13½-point favorites over Indianapolis. (The Colts covered in a seven-point loss.)
If the line holds, the Raiders would enter the game as heavy an underdog as they have all season. Despite its 2-8 record, Oakland has been a double-digit underdog just once, when the Los Angeles Chargers won, 20-6, as 10-point favorites in Week 10.
Until a 23-21 win Sunday over the Arizona Cardinals, the Raiders had lost five straight games by an average of 19.8 points. The Ravens, meanwhile, are 16-3 in their past 19 games when hosting a West Coast-based team, according to OddsShark.
The teams have met 11 times all time, including each of the past three years. The Ravens won last season, 30-17, after narrow defeats in 2015 and 2016 with Joe Flacco under center. Rookie Lamar Jackson is likely to make his second straight start Sunday.
The over-under for the game is 42½ points.