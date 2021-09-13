How to watch Ravens vs. Raiders: Week 1 game time, TV, odds and what to read

Here’s what you need to know about the Week 1 game between the Ravens and Las Vegas Raiders.
Time: 8:15 p.m. Monday
Venue: Allegiant Stadium. The Raiders are requiring all fans attending home games to show proof of vaccination for COVID-19.
TV: ESPN, Chs. 2, 7 (Steve Levy, Brian Griese, Louis Riddick, Lisa Salters)
Stream: ESPN
Radio: Westwood One Sports (Kevin Harlan, Kurt Warner); WBAL (1090 AM, 101.5 FM) and 98 Rock (97.9 FM) (Gerry Sandusky, Femi Ayanbadejo); WDCN (87.7 FM) (Gustavo Salazar, Ximena Lugo-Latorre)
Forecast: Temperatures in Las Vegas at kickoff will be in the mid-90s to low 100s, but Allegiant Stadium is a domed venue.
Line: Ravens by 4 (as of Sunday night)
Latest Baltimore Ravens
Pregame reading:
- The Ravens have a record-breaking rushing attack. Is that enough to be elite in 2021?
- Ravens vs. Raiders staff picks: Who will win Monday night’s season opener in Las Vegas?
- Mike Preston: Why this season opener is one of the most important in Ravens history | COMMENTARY
- The Ravens’ 2021 season could go anywhere. Here are 10 predictions.
- Ravens QB Lamar Jackson doesn’t feel ‘accomplished’ yet. He and his critics know there’s one thing missing.
- Ravens defense prepared to carry a heavy load in 2021, even without ‘football savant’ Marcus Peters
- After pair of season-ending injuries, Ravens ‘mourn,’ then get back to work for Week 1
- Ravens DE Derek Wolfe out, CB Jimmy Smith questionable for season opener vs. Raiders
- Ravens vs. Raiders scouting report for Week 1 of 2021 season: Who has the edge?
- ‘Finally’: Ravens QB Lamar Jackson eager to get started after an offseason marked by injuries, COVID vaccination questions
- Mike Preston: Calm down, Ravens fans. It’s too early to panic over injuries. | COMMENTARY
- ‘I don’t really know what I can be’: Ravens’ Justin Madubuike still evolving as talented young piece of defensive front
- Mike Preston: On and off the field, Ravens DE Calais Campbell is truly one of a kind | COMMENTARY