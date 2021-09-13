xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">
How to watch Ravens vs. Raiders: Week 1 game time, TV, odds and what to read

Jonas Shaffer
By
Baltimore Sun
Sep 13, 2021 10:00 AM

Here’s what you need to know about the Week 1 game between the Ravens and Las Vegas Raiders.

Time: 8:15 p.m. Monday

Venue: Allegiant Stadium. The Raiders are requiring all fans attending home games to show proof of vaccination for COVID-19.

TV: ESPN, Chs. 2, 7 (Steve Levy, Brian Griese, Louis Riddick, Lisa Salters)

Stream: ESPN

Radio: Westwood One Sports (Kevin Harlan, Kurt Warner); WBAL (1090 AM, 101.5 FM) and 98 Rock (97.9 FM) (Gerry Sandusky, Femi Ayanbadejo); WDCN (87.7 FM) (Gustavo Salazar, Ximena Lugo-Latorre)

Forecast: Temperatures in Las Vegas at kickoff will be in the mid-90s to low 100s, but Allegiant Stadium is a domed venue.

Line: Ravens by 4 (as of Sunday night)

Pregame reading:

