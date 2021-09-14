Instant analysis from Ravens’ 33-27 overtime loss to Raiders in season opener

Jonas Shaffer, reporter: This was not the Lamar Jackson or the Ravens defense that the preseason promised. With Kansas City coming to town in Week 2, the Ravens had to get off to a good start in Las Vegas. And they did. But then a preseason full of injuries and lost time caught up to the team, seemingly play by play. There were missed tackles, costly fumbles and dropped passes. By the end of the game, it was clear who was the better team. And it wasn’t the dark-horse Super Bowl pick.